Attention antenna viewers: Mark your calendars to rescan WAAY-TV

If you watch WAAY-TV through a cable or satellite TV provider, you can ignore this.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 11:02 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

At 3 a.m. April 12, WAAY-TV will change its over-the-air transmission frequency.

If you watch WAAY-TV through a cable or satellite TV provider, nothing will change.

If you use an over-the-air antenna to watch WAAY-TV, you will need to rescan. You don't have to do this until after 3 a.m. April 12.

For more information about how to rescan, please consult your TV owner’s manual or visit www.fcc.gov/rescan.

Viewers seeking more information about this transition may contact WAAY-TV during business hours at 256-533-8604 or by e-mail at rescanday@waaytv.com.

