'Attack Squirrel' owner talks to WAAY 31

We’re hearing from a wanted Limestone County man whose pet squirrel has made headlines across the country.

Mickey Paulk is wanted on drug charges, but he continues to play cat-and-mouse with the cops.

WAAY 31 convinced Paulk to give us a call.

“The squirrel doesn’t even know he’s famous," Mickey Paulk said. "He’s just doing his everyday thing.”

Mickey Paulk is still on the lam after Limestone County deputies found drugs and his pet squirrel in a cage during a bust earlier this week.

Investigators had been tipped off that the squirrel was being fed meth so it would be aggressive. And, now, the animal is an internet sensation.

“I don’t know who set it up, but the squirrel’s got his own Twitter account," Paulk said. "I didn’t see that coming.”

Paulk describes the popular squirrel as his best friend, whom he nursed as a baby when it fell out of a tree.

“When you feed something every two hours for that long, you get attached to it," he said. "He’s more fun to hang out with than most people.”

Paulk told WAAY 31 he feeds the squirrel often, and it's a healthy diet, that never includes meth.

“I had to cut out the corn and the nuts, and feed him more vegetables, like squash and cucumbers," he said.

Paulk said the squirrel is no attack animal, but he is protective of his owner.

“He’s sweet as he can be to me. With someone else, as long as they don’t get too close, they’re alright," he said. "They’re territorial. You don’t have to make them mean. Even when he was a just a little, bitty, tiny thing—he didn’t even have all of his teeth yet—he would bite other people.”

And although Paulk wouldn’t tell us where he is, because of his and the squirrel’s new-found fame, he realizes he can’t stay on the run for much longer.

“My face is all over every TV, phone, and laptop in the country right now, so it’s not like I can hide for very long. So, I’m going to go ahead and get this lawyer situation straightened out and then I’ll go ahead and turn myself in," he said.

And while Paulk will spend some time behind bars, he told WAAY 31 he sees a bright future for the squirrel.

“Maybe he can get into some sort of promotions or something. He’s the most famous squirrel in the world right now," Paulk said. "I don’t want the limelight. I’ll give it to the squirrel.”

It’s unclear when Paulk plans to turn himself in, but officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY 31 they will continue to follow all leads until he’s in custody.

Alabama wildlife officials do plan to press charges against Paulk. They told us he could be fined between $250 and $500, and could serve some extra jail time, too.

They ask that, if you find a live, wild animal, contact them immediately and they’ll tell you what to do.