Limestone County 'Attack Squirrel' owner still on the run one week later

One week later and squirrel-owning drug suspect, Mickey Paulk, is still on the run.

He and his pet squirrel made national headlines after Limestone County investigators said he may have been feeding the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

WAAY 31 talked with those at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and got an update on their search for Paulk.

They told us they can’t release too many details as to where they are in the search, because they don’t want it to hinder their success in finding him in any way.

“Investigators are working diligently to sort through all the information that has come in and continues to come in, and they’re doing a really good job of seeing through a lot of the noise," Deputy Stephen Young said.

A lot of noise has been made when it comes to the case of Mickey Paulk and his pet squirrel.

Paulk has been on the run for a week now, after deputies raided a home and found body armor, drugs, and a caged squirrel, that had reportedly been fed some of those drugs, inside.

The fact that Paulk still hasn’t been caught surprised some folks who have been following this story since the beginning.

“Oh my goodness," Tina Gregory said. "What is going on?”

But deputies assured us it won’t be much longer before Paulk is behind bars.

“We are following leads here, as well as in Tennessee, and we’re checking all of those out as we can," Young said. "It’s not silence. It may be silence in the news, but there’s definitely a lot of things to check out here.”

This story has been anything but silence. Mickey Paulk and his pet squirrel were even featured on a weekend episode of the hit show, "Live PD."

Some folks hope the national attention will help catch Paulk.

“He needs to be caught," Gregory said. "If he’s going to do squirrels like that, who else is he going to do? Who knows, he might get a kid out here and sample it on a kid, and it’s crazy, so he needs to be caught.”

“It’s not so much for us about what’s in the headlines, it’s what our mission is," Young said. "We’re not out there, trying to create some kind of a public image of it. We’re trying to get our job done and we’re trying to solicit assistance from the public.”

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 anyone helping Paulk could face charges.

In addition to his drug and weapons charges, Alabama wildlife agents tell us they plan to press charges against Paulk, related to the squirrel.

If you have any information on Paulk's whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (256) 232-0111.