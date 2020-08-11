Athens woman gets life in 2016 slaying of 4-year-old daughter

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - A judge has sentenced an Alabama woman to life imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of her 4-year-old daughter.

Records show 29-year-old Stephanie Diane Smith pleaded guilty Monday in the death of Zadie Wren Cooper four years ago.

Smith was charged with capital murder after admitting to Athens police that she used a pillow to smother the girl. She pleaded guilty to felony murder and received a life term that includes the possibility of parole.

The woman has been in jail since her arrest in 2017. Smith told authorities she had a mental condition and had been off her medication before the killing.