Athens woman dies after vehicle crash

An Athens woman died after a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, spokesman for Alabama State Troopers Decatur post, said Courteney Lynn Ledbetter, 23, was killed when the 2013 Chrysler 300 she was driving left the road and struck several trees on Copeland Road three miles east of Athens.

Ledbetter was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died. A passenger with Ledbetter was also injured and transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.