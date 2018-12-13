Athens woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in the stomach

An Athens woman is in custody after a stabbing on Wednesday at the Chris Way mobile home park at Blackburn Road in Limestone County.

Kali Honey, 22, is charged with Domestic Violence Assault 2nd Degree and is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the stomach during what's believed to have been a domestic incident. Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident after a caller said a suspicious woman was knocking on doors.

The victim, Antonio De Jesus Uriostegui, approached a deputy and told him that his girlfriend had stabbed him. Uriostegui was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say Honey fled the scene, but she was located shortly after walking on Blackburn Road.

Honey was arrested and taken to the Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $5,000. During an interview, she confessed to stabbing Uriostegui. Honey had been released from the jail hours before the stabbing took place.