An Athens woman is charged with murdering her mother.

Flora Doss, 85, was found dead in a home in the 1,200 block of 7th Avenue about 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Athens Police Department.

After an investigation, 58-year-old Tammie Doss was arrested and charged with her mother’s murder. The two shared the home, police said.

She is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

Anyone with information about the death of Flora Doss is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.