Athens welcomes input on Pilgrim's Pride site development

Athens is welcoming the community to give input on the future of the Pilgrim's Pride site.

The site was a chicken processing plant. The city bought the property, demolished the buildings and agreed to spend $2.7 million to develop the area back in 2018.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, people are invited to give their opinions on what should fill the property. The landscape architecture firm, Farmer Morgan, says the main requests so far are a dog park, a splash pad, a wedding venue, picnic areas and an art area. Officials say they plan to have a conceptual idea of the layout by Thursday.

The city says you can give your opinion by stopping by Athens City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.