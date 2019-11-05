Athens is welcoming the community to give input on the future of the Pilgrim's Pride site.
The site was a chicken processing plant. The city bought the property, demolished the buildings and agreed to spend $2.7 million to develop the area back in 2018.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, people are invited to give their opinions on what should fill the property. The landscape architecture firm, Farmer Morgan, says the main requests so far are a dog park, a splash pad, a wedding venue, picnic areas and an art area. Officials say they plan to have a conceptual idea of the layout by Thursday.
The city says you can give your opinion by stopping by Athens City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Related Content
- Athens welcomes input on Pilgrim's Pride site development
- Athens to spend $2.7M to revitalize Pilgrim's Pride property
- Athens City Council moves closer toward future of old Pilgrims Pride plant site
- Opinions sought this week about Pilgrim’s Pride site in Athens
- Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride jacked up chicken prices, say lawsuits
- Multiple departments battle fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant
- Pilgrim’s Pride settles suit based on Guntersville discrimination claim
- Athens gathering public input to revitalize downtown
- Inmate escapes from job site in Athens
- Athens police investigating shooting