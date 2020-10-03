Athens tops Hartselle in 'sellout' rivalry matchup

Friday night over in Limestone County, the Athens Golden Eagles host the Hartselle Tigers. Before the game, the Athens City Schools administration announced that the game was a sellout and that no tickets will be sold at the game.

Athens head coach Cody Gross said he wished it was a “true sellout” for this historic county rivalry.

Gross says that the Athens-Hartselle rivalry is one of the biggest in the area, recalling a large crowd on both sides of the field during last year's matchup.

He said it's sad that it won't be a possibility to fill the stands at McCoy Field Friday due to the Coronavirus attendance restrictions this year, but added the community support still means a lot to him and his players.

"Athens is a special place and the people here love football and our guys will be excited that we do have as many as we can get here and hopefully the crowd will be loud and give us a little of a home field advantage,” Gross said.

Athens defeated Hartselle 19-7, moving to 4-2 on the season.