Athens teen charged with manslaughter for infant’s death

A teen from Athens is charged with manslaughter for the death of an infant.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call for emergency medical services on Apr. 8 to respond to a home on Myrtlewood Drive where a three-month-old infant was having difficulty breathing.

The infant was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment where CT scan results revealed severe head trauma, according to the sheriff’s office. The infant was then transported to The University of Alabama at Birmingham Children’s Hospital for more treatment.

On April 9, investigators received a call from the infant’s physician at UAB Children’s Hospital, saying the infant suffered from severe head trauma and was not expected to live through the weekend. The infant died on Apr. 10.

On Tuesday, Apr. 20, a 15-year-old suspect from Athens, unrelated to the victim, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office says due to the suspect being a juvenile and the ongoing investigation, limited details are available right now.