Clear

Athens street closed after contractor hits water main

Marion Street between Washington & Market streets is closed Monday.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Marion Street between Washington and Market streets is closed Monday.

The city of Athens Utilities reports the Athens Street Department is making repairs to the street after a contractor preparing for the Storytelling Festival hit the water main.

The water department fixed the water main Sunday night, and the water is on today.

The street will remain closed through Saturday for the Storytelling Festival.

Organizers will install the tent once street repairs are completed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events