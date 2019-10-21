Athens street closed after contractor hits water main

Marion Street between Washington and Market streets is closed Monday.
The city of Athens Utilities reports the Athens Street Department is making repairs to the street after a contractor preparing for the Storytelling Festival hit the water main.
The water department fixed the water main Sunday night, and the water is on today.
The street will remain closed through Saturday for the Storytelling Festival.
Organizers will install the tent once street repairs are completed.
