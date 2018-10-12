Limestone County store owner pulls Pepsi product with NFL logo from shelves

A social media post is causing quite a stir for the Limestone County grocery store, S & Z Grocery, after the owner, Phillip Stewart, made a Facebook post letting customers know he will no longer sell 20 ounce Pepsi and Diet Pepsi products at his store because of the NFL logo on the label.

The store, which is located on Shaw Road and Highway 72, has been getting a lot of feedback, both positive and negative, about the post.

"I've really been disgusted with the professional athletes handling of the situation. I'm just trying to not really make a statement," Stewart said. "I just don't want to support anything dealing with the NFL."

Phillip Stewart's Facebook post. it's since been shared more than 250 times and gotten nearly 400 reactions. Stewart said he was raised to show respect for the flag and national anthem, and he doesn't believe that's what the NFL players are doing. He feels so strongly he stopped watching the games.

"If I see 3 minutes of a game, I feel guilty. I get up and turn the TV off or go outside. I can't watch it," he said.

While some of the comments on the post were against Stewart's stance, he's received a lot of positive feedback as well. One customer, Susan Riggs, said S & Z Grocery has her full support.

"I stand behind S & Z 100%, and I hope other people support him and pull together," Riggs said.

Stewart said while he thinks the players have a right to protest police brutality, he wishes they would find another way to go about it.

"I do think the cause is just. I think there are other ways to deal with it other than, and this has brought attention to it," Stewart said. "I'm sure, I'm sure there's good that's come from this, but I just don't agree with the tactic."

Stewart said he does like Pepsi products and won't be pulling all of them from his shelves, just the ones that have the NFL logo on them. He also said so far the post hasn't had an impact on his business.