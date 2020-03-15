Athens senior center, recreational facilities close, other services remain open

The City of Athens is closing its recreation and senior center. The rest of the city facilities will be open for their regular business hours. The municipal court is closed and Defensive Driving Course suspended.

Full Press Release:

The City of Athens continues to coordinate with Limestone County EMA and the Limestone County Commission regarding the local Pandemic Standard Operating Guide. Based on information received from the local task force, the City of Athens has implemented several COVID-19 protocols in order to limit exposure risks for the public and employees.

City facilities remain open (except for Recreation Center/Senior Center) but caution urged

City facilities except for the Recreation Center and Senior Center remain open for their regular business hours. However, those who have a fever or have not been fever free for 48 hours, those who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who have traveled in countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice are asked to contact City departments by phone or email. These are available on our website address at www.athensal.us.

Athens Senior Center closed to the public

The Limestone County Commission has canceled senior citizen activities at senior centers throughout the county. The City of Athens has closed the Athens Senior Center to the public until at least April 3.

City of Athens curb side recycling suspended

Due to State of Alabama protocols regarding COVID-19, the City’s recycling vendor in Decatur cannot get inmates, which the vendor relies on to help operate the facility. Curb side recycling is suspended until further notice. If you can store your recycling in your bins or additional containers, we will update citizens as soon as service can continue.

City of Athens organized recreational activities suspended

All organized recreational activities at the City of Athens are suspended until at least March 20, and the Recreation Center is closed to public use.

City of Athens Municipal Court closed and Defensive Driving Course suspended

Due to the recent Supreme Court Order, all in court proceedings with Athens Municipal Court have been suspended through April 16, 2020. Judge Don Mansell has elected to cancel the Defensive Driving Course scheduled during this time. All cases have been rescheduled as follows:

COURT/DDC DATE RESCHEDULED DATE

March 16, 2020 Defensive Driving School May 18, 2020 6 – 10pm

March 19, 2020 Trials 9am and/or 1pm May 21, 2020

*time of trial will remain the same as previously set

March 26, 2020 April 23, 2020 9am

April 2, 2020 April 30, 2020 9am

April 9, 2020 May 7, 2020 9am

April 16, 2020 Trials 9am and/or 1pm June 18, 2020

*time of trial will remain the same as previously set

If your address has changed since arrest or issuance of your citation or if you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office with your current information at 256-233-8733 or by email to court@athensal.us.

Athens Police dispatch asking callers additional questions

Callers who contact Athens Police Department requesting an officer come to their home or business will be asked additional questions, such as, “Do you have a fever or have you recently had a fever?” “Have you been outside the United States?” “Do you have flu-like symptoms?” This is so our officers can limit exposure risk.

Athens Utilities services available remotely

Athens Utilities web address: https://www.athensalabama.us/347/Athens-Utilities

Phone: 256-232-8750

E-mail us customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com

We offer:

• Pay by Phone

• Drive-thru

• Night Deposit

• Online

From the website, customers can:

• Request new service

• Find the form to complete for bank draft

• Request a service disconnection

• Make payments (vendor fee applies)

“We are committed to working together as a community to support each other through this ever-evolving health situation,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “I ask our citizens to keep this community and our leaders in your prayers as we work through these difficult times.”

Stay up to date by following:

• City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Facebook • City’s website at www.athensal.us and look for the COVID-19 update tab on the homepage • Sign up for Nixle alerts at https://local.nixle.com/register/ and follow “City of Athens Utilities”