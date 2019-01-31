Clear

Athens schools set snow day makeup day

All schools will be in session.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to the school closing earlier this week in anticipation of dangerous winter weather, Athens City Schools will make up the missed school day on Monday, Feb. 18.

Chris Hamilton, schools spokesperson, said this date is designated on the system’s calendar as a potential weather date for the 2018-2019 school year. All schools will be in session.

