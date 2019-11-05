Athens school uses new resource to help students with special needs

An Athens school has a new resource to help special needs students.

The sensory path at Athens Intermediate School can help children who have autism or others.

The path has different steps, like walking on your tip toes, spinning in a circle, or crab walking! They've used it for indoor recess, and to reward kids for good behavior.

"It has been a benefit to everyone who walks through the path and wants to use it, it's been awesome to have," said Lorian Charles, the assistant principal at the school.

Athens Intermediate is the only school in the district with the sensory path. They got it through a grant from the Lions Club.