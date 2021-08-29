Athens roundabout project set to begin in September

Crews are expected to start working on the Pryor Street roundabout project in Athens on Wednesday, September 1.

The project is expected to take up to six months depending on weather.

Drivers can expect to start seeing message board warnings this week about a pending road cloure. Detour signs will be installed starting September 7. Hobbs Street will serve as a detour.

However, crews don't expect to shut down Pryor Street until September 15. It will be closed in front of the Athens Seventh-Day Adventist Church to build the roundabout.

Golden Eagle Drive and Boardwalk will be open, so people will still have access to the church and their driveways.