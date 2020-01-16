Athens road closed after 2-vehicle wreck

Athens Police Department closed portions of Jefferson and Pryor streets after a 2-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened about 12:11 pm. Athens Police say they are not aware of any major injuries. The wreck did damage a utility pole and traffic light.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Bryan Street and Second Avenue. Pryor will be closed between Madison and Marion.

Chief Floyd Johnson said the closures could remain through Thursday night, depending on how long it takes to repair and/or replace the damaged traffic light and replace the utility pole.

Johnson reminds drivers who are detouring that Marion Street behind the Event Center is one way only, going north.