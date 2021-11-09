Athens residents say U.S. 31 road repairs are causing damages to their vehicles

Frequent drivers on U.S. 31 in Athens want answers.

Road resurfacing repairs currently stretch from U.S. 72 to Interstate 65. That stretch of the roadway is causing major issues for drivers, and one family said it’s costing them hundreds of dollars in repairs.

“I've been looking for a new front bumper," said Dalton White, an Athens resident. "They're about $200 to $300. For my alignment, probably another hundred bucks."

The 17-year-old was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 when an unexpected cone was flipped sideways, blocking his path.

“I tried to swerve away to get away from it, and whenever I did, it clipped the whole front end of my bumper," White said, adding it broke the bumper, left scrapes along the side of his car and "messed up my alignment really bad."

White said he hasn’t yet taken his car for repairs. Repairs are too costly right now for the 17-year-old to afford.

The Athens highway is a high-traffic stretch for thousands of residents. White’s mom, Suncera, recently replaced her tire due to road conditions along U.S. 31 as well.

“I ended up hitting a big chunk of concrete in the middle of the road," she said. "You couldn't see it.”

It’s a problem she said drivers have faced for three months now.

“You're running into complete nightmares, because your alignment is getting thrown out (and) the roads are very uneven,” she said.

WAAY 31 took residents' concerns to the Alabama Department of Transportation. One question many people had was why new projects are being started when U.S. 31's resurfacing isn’t yet finished.

Seth Burkett, spokesperson for ALDOT's northern region, said “that’s just the way it is." He noted there are hundreds of ongoing projects across the state, and resurfacing on U.S. 31 is one of them.

“They're currently working on the outside northbound lane," Burkett said. "That’s the last travel lane to be paved."

Next week, the focus will be on paving crossovers, intersections and turn lanes. Burkett said weather slightly affected the timeline, but the project isn’t behind schedule.

“Paving should be wrapped up in the next week or two,” he said. “Total overall completion of the project will be pending the final striping, which usually comes a couple of weeks after paving is complete.”

The contractor for the U.S. 31 project in Athens is Rogers Group. Burkett said people can contact Rogers Group if they’ve encountered damage as a result of the work.