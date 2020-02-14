Athens releases Pilgrim's Pride redevelopment plan findings

The city of Athens has released the findings from community meeting about the redevelopment of the former Pilgrim's Pride plant.

The 32-acre property is located off Sussex Drive near Hwy. 31.

The contractor says the land can become a park.

It also came up with other plans that add an area for townhomes or even a hotel.

At this time, the city has not decided what to do with the land.

