Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Athens releases Pilgrim's Pride redevelopment plan findings

The 32-acre property is located off Sussex Drive near Hwy. 31.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 4:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The city of Athens has released the findings from community meeting about the redevelopment of the former Pilgrim's Pride plant.

The 32-acre property is located off Sussex Drive near Hwy. 31.

The contractor says the land can become a park.

It also came up with other plans that add an area for townhomes or even a hotel.

At this time, the city has not decided what to do with the land.

Tap here to see the presentation

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events