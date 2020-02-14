The city of Athens has released the findings from community meeting about the redevelopment of the former Pilgrim's Pride plant.
The 32-acre property is located off Sussex Drive near Hwy. 31.
The contractor says the land can become a park.
It also came up with other plans that add an area for townhomes or even a hotel.
At this time, the city has not decided what to do with the land.
Related Content
- Athens releases Pilgrim's Pride redevelopment plan findings
- Athens to spend $2.7M to revitalize Pilgrim's Pride property
- Athens welcomes input on Pilgrim's Pride site development
- Athens City Council moves closer toward future of old Pilgrims Pride plant site
- Opinions sought this week about Pilgrim’s Pride site in Athens
- Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride jacked up chicken prices, say lawsuits
- Multiple departments battle fire at Pilgrim's Pride Chicken Plant
- Pilgrim’s Pride settles suit based on Guntersville discrimination claim
- Pilgrim's Pride releases name of worker killed in Guntersville plant incident
- Guntersville's Pilgrim's Pride plant has faced more than $20,000 in fines since 2014
Scroll for more content...