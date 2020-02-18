Clear
Athens power outage is impacting traffic signals

Be advised.

A power outage in Athens is impacting traffic signals.

Police ask that drivers treat the affected intersections as four-way stops. They say there are not enough officers to put at every intersection.

Athens Utilities is working to identify and correct what is causing the outage.

