Athens power outage is impacting traffic signals

A power outage in Athens is impacting traffic signals.
Police ask that drivers treat the affected intersections as four-way stops. They say there are not enough officers to put at every intersection.
Athens Utilities is working to identify and correct what is causing the outage.
