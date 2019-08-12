Athens police warn of traffic delays as schools start back

Students in Athens City Schools start class on Tuesday, August 13.

Athens police are warning drivers of increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic around school zones. The department says drivers should use caution and expect delays for the first seven to 10 days of the new school year.

“You have new students and new parents who will be getting used to their school’s traffic pattern,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said. “You will also have new student drivers at the high school. Motorists need to be alert, slow down and have patience.”

Johnson says the amount of drivers on Alabama 251 will increase with the start of school and with the replacement of the Forrest Street bridges happening. He says drivers should consider an alternate route, if possible.

The City of Athens released this list on Monday of things drivers should take into consideration as they plan their commutes:

● All motorists must stop for buses when the stop sign is extended.

● Athens Bible School on U.S. 31 has been in session with classes starting there at 8 a.m.

● Athens High School across from Athens Bible will open its doors at 7:45 a.m. and ring the bell to start school at 8 a.m. Those later than 8:15 a.m. are tardy.

● Athens Middle School on U.S. 31 south of these two campuses will open doors at 7:30 a.m. and ring the bell to start at 8 a.m.

● Those exiting Athens Middle School from the north part of the campus will have to turn north. Athens Police will have U.S. 31 medians near the old Kmart building closed.

● Those traveling east on Pryor Street and turning north on U.S. 31 need to remember that oncoming traffic from Alabama 251 has the right of way, and motorists turning north must yield.

● Another change this year to remember is Athens Elementary students will be using the Clinton Street campus as the school system prepares to build a new elementary school.