Athens police seek Dollar General robbery suspect

Athens Police Department is looking for a suspect in a business robbery.

The Dollar General on US 72 next to US 31 was robbed about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the department.

Chief Floyd Johnson said the clerk told officers she was approached by a white male wearing a red hat, black jacket, tan pants and sunglasses. The suspect told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.

There were no injuries in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Johnathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.