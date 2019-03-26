Athens police seek Dollar General robbery suspect

Athens Police Department is looking for a suspect in a business robbery.
The Dollar General on US 72 next to US 31 was robbed about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the department.
Chief Floyd Johnson said the clerk told officers she was approached by a white male wearing a red hat, black jacket, tan pants and sunglasses. The suspect told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.
There were no injuries in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Johnathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
