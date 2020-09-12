Athens police seek 2 subjects possibly involved in shooting

Athens police are looking for two suspects potentially involved in the shooting of a 59-year-old man.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the departmend was notified about 9 p.m. Thursday of a shooting on Harty Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who is being treated at Huntsville Hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Johnson said investigators are looking for two "subjects possibly involved in the shooting,"

No descriptions of the subjects or additional information has been released.