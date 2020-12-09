Athens police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect, stolen van

Athens police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officers responded to the robbery on Tuesday around 4 p.m. They say 42-year-old Matthew Alexander was armed with a screwdriver when he entered a store on Elkton Street.

Alexander is accused of assaulting the store’s clerk and then stealing cash, a revolver and keys to the owner's gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan. Police say he then left in the van, which has the license plate, 44AR824. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Detectives identified Alexander as the suspect from video obtained at the scene. He’s wanted on three felony warrants for robbery first degree, theft first degree and theft second degree.

Alexander is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

If you have information about the location of Alexander or the stolen van, call 256-233-8700.