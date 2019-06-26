Athens police say man violated Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act

Athens police say a suspect, Keifer Fillmore, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for violating the Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says the first warrant was for Fillmore terminating his residence without notifying the police department, and the second warrant was for failing to register in September of 2018.

Johnson says a sex offender officer, Greg Parnell, found out Fillmore had moved in August of 2018, and he obtained the warrants after Fillmore didn’t register. Fillmore was taken to the Limestone County Jail.