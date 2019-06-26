Athens police say a suspect, Keifer Fillmore, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for violating the Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says the first warrant was for Fillmore terminating his residence without notifying the police department, and the second warrant was for failing to register in September of 2018.
Johnson says a sex offender officer, Greg Parnell, found out Fillmore had moved in August of 2018, and he obtained the warrants after Fillmore didn’t register. Fillmore was taken to the Limestone County Jail.
Related Content
- Athens police say man violated Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act
- Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charges sex offender with registration violation
- Feds charge DeKalb County sex offender with registration failure
- Convicted sex offender admits having sex with Alabama girl
- Sex offender back in jail
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Alabama bill requires chemical castration of some sex offenders
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Convicted sex offender charged with child porn
- Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend
Scroll for more content...