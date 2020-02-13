Athens police say man approached students for sex

Athens police arrested a man they say approached students for sex.

The department says it received a call Wednesday morning from Athens Intermediate School.

Students notified school staff that while they were waiting on a bus, a man drove up and asked them to engage in sexual contact with him.

Athens police identified four victims. They have interviewed three of the victims, whose ages range from 10 to 11 years old. They will be interviewing the fourth child in the near future.

Police say none of the children had any physical contact with the suspect. They say the school notified parents about the incident.

Noah Roberts was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact. He is being held in the county jail.

The Athens Limestone Child Advocacy Center and District Attorney Brian Jones assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing. Police say more charges are possible.