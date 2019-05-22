Clear

Athens police respond to shooting near Levert Avenue

Police say a suspect was questioned and then released.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Athens police say shortly after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the department received a call that shots were fired in the area of Levert Avenue.

Police say when officers responded to the area, they found a victim who had been shot in the lower leg. Police say the victim told officers who shot him and that the problem was over family issues.

Officers took the suspect to the police department, and police say he was questioned and released. According to police, the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not go to the hospital.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events