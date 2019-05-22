Athens police respond to shooting near Levert Avenue

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Athens police say shortly after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the department received a call that shots were fired in the area of Levert Avenue.
Police say when officers responded to the area, they found a victim who had been shot in the lower leg. Police say the victim told officers who shot him and that the problem was over family issues.
Officers took the suspect to the police department, and police say he was questioned and released. According to police, the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not go to the hospital.
