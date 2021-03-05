Athens police officers recognized for saving two lives

Two Athens police officers are being recognized for saving lives during recent roadside emergencies.

They saved two lives in two days.

On Feb. 26, first responders were sent to U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 for a call about an unresponsive person. When Officer Mac McWhorter and Officer William Newton arrived, they performed CPR until more help arrived.

Police learned a couple was traveling on the interstate when the husband started having chest pains and passed out. He was flown from the scene and later talking when they took off.

“Officers McWhorter and Newton clearly saved this man's life,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.

McWhorter is a former Army medic. He ended up using his skills again the following day.

On Feb. 27, a man was driving to Athens-Limestone Hospital when he flagged down a police officer. They pulled over at Athens-Limestone Public Library, and the man said he was having a heart attack.

“McWhorter has a lot of experience and utilizes those medic skills,” Athens Police Capt. Anthony Pressnell said. “He did not have to perform CPR this time, but he did call an ambulance, check the man’s pulse and monitor his condition until the ambulance arrived.”

That man’s wife sent a note to the City of Athens on March 5, saying she wanted to thank the officer but didn’t know his name.

“The officer’s quick thinking getting him help saved his life,” she said. “My husband went straight in to surgery when he reached Huntsville Hospital. Thank you so very much.”