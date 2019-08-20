Clear
Athens police officers' good deed caught on camera

A woman took to Facebook to thank Athens police officers for their good deed.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two Athens police officers are getting praise after a woman, Caren Sample, took to Facebook to thank them for helping someone push their truck to a gas station.

See her post here:

