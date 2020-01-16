Athens police investigating possible accidental shooting of 4-year-old

The Athens Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old child in the leg.
The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting at a residence on Aretha Street was accidental, said Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said Athens Limestone Hospital contacted his department about the child on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson said the 9mm bullet travelled through both the child’s legs, then lodged in a couch.
Officers and investigators arrived at the hospital and talked with the mother and father of the child. The father rushed the child to the emergency room for treatment, Johnson said.
The child's injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, Johnson said, adding the investigation into this incident is continuing.
