Athens police investigating armed robbery at Game Stop

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at the Game Stop on U.S. 72.

The victim said two men armed with handguns entered the business around 8:20 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects is described as a black male who is 5'10" tall and weighs around 200 lbs. The victim says he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. 

Police say the second suspect is described as a white male wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Both men are in their twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700. Huntsville police say investigators have been talking with Athens police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, because they believe this case is related to robberies in their jurisdictions.

