Athens police investigating armed robbery at Game Stop

Athens police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night at the Game Stop on U.S. 72.

The victim said two men armed with handguns entered the business around 8:20 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects is described as a black male who is 5'10" tall and weighs around 200 lbs. The victim says he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Police say the second suspect is described as a white male wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Both men are in their twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700. Huntsville police say investigators have been talking with Athens police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, because they believe this case is related to robberies in their jurisdictions.