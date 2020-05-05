Athens police investigating after woman says ex-boyfriend shot at her in car, left 4 bullet holes

The Athens Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting.
Officers were called about a vehicle being shot at the BP on Hwy. 72 at Hines Street about 11 p.m. Monday, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said the victim told officers she and other friends were at the BP when her ex-boyfriend started an argument. She said he shot several times at them as they started leaving the parking lot.
Johnson said the victim’s vehicle had four bullet holes in it.
No one was injured.
