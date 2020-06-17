Athens police investigate after 30 rounds fired in gas station parking lot

Athens police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of a local gas station.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Hine Street around 9:20 p.m. The department says officers found a white F-150 with several bullet holes in it parked in the JMart parking lot.

Police say as many as 30 high-velocity rifle rounds were fired during the shooting, and at least one bullet hit a nearby home.

No injuries were reported.

The department says detectives interviewed multiple people Tuesday night and are following leads.