Clear

Athens police identify man killed in Monday wreck

Police said he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Athens Police Department has identified the man who died in an early Monday crash.

Mason Glenn Gilliland, 23, of Athens died from injuries he received as the result of the accident on US 31 south of US 72, said Chief Floyd Johnson.

Johnson also said the vehicle was traveling north on US 31 about 12:23 a.m. when it left the road and hit a utility pole. He said Gilliland was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
99° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 106°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events