Athens police identify man killed in Monday wreck

The Athens Police Department has identified the man who died in an early Monday crash.

Mason Glenn Gilliland, 23, of Athens died from injuries he received as the result of the accident on US 31 south of US 72, said Chief Floyd Johnson.

Johnson also said the vehicle was traveling north on US 31 about 12:23 a.m. when it left the road and hit a utility pole. He said Gilliland was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.