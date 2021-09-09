Clear

Athens police identify bicyclist killed in crash; investigation continues

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 5:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Athens after a man on a bicycle was hit and killed late Wednesday.

Roy Lynn Clemmons, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, said Capt. Trevor Harris of the Athens Police Department.

Harris said Clemmons was riding a bicycle westbound on Highway 72 in the center turn lane, just west of Jefferson Street, when he reportedly veered into the inside westbound lane and was struck from behind by two vehicles.

The drivers and witnesses were interviewed and the fatality remains under investigation, Harris said.

No citations or charges have been filed.

Any other witnesses are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.

