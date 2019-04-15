Clear
Athens police chief holding meeting about community, police relations

The forum will focus on relations between the police department and the community.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson will hold a forum at the Boys & Girls Club of Athens to discuss relations between the police department and the community. 

A statement released Monday by the Boys & Girls of North Alabama, does not mention the recent brawl at Athens High School that led to the school being put on lockdown. 

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said the brawl started when a parent trespassed onto campus and started encouraging students to riot. That parent, Amanda Loggins, and three students were arrested.

“This discussion will not focus on racism, police brutality, unfair treatment or specifics related to recent events. It’s about solutions and next steps. We’re thankful for Chief Johnson, and the Athens Police department's commitment to safety and relations with the community and we’re pleased to provide a place to come together,” said Duane LaRue, Director of the Athens Boys & Girls Club and its Teen Center.

