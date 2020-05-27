Athens police charge woman with rape of 14-year-old boy

The Athens Police Department says a 21-year-old woman charged with rape surrendered Wednesday morning.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department received a complaint on May 17 that Jada Areial Acklin was having sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy.

Acklin turned herself in and was charged with second-degree rape.

Johnson said "it appears that it was a consensual relationship.”

He said the incident took place in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Acklin was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.