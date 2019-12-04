Clear

Athens police arrest woman for shooting into home

Mytasia Felton

Police say the incident happened late last month.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Athens police say a woman is in custody for shooting into a home. 

The suspect, Mytasia Felton, was arrested Tuesday for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. Police say shots were fired into a home in the 800 block of Sanders Street on Nov. 23.

Felton was taken to the county jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events