Athens police arrest woman for shooting into home

Athens police say a woman is in custody for shooting into a home.
The suspect, Mytasia Felton, was arrested Tuesday for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. Police say shots were fired into a home in the 800 block of Sanders Street on Nov. 23.
Felton was taken to the county jail.
