Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register

Larquis Delmar Crutcher

He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 12:49 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Athens Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for failure to register as a sex offender.

Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, did not register in August as he is required to by Alabama law, and when sex offender officer Greg Parnell checked his residence in September he was not there, said Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Crutcher was booked in the Limestone County Jail.

