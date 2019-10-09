Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register
The Athens Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for failure to register as a sex offender.
Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, did not register in August as he is required to by Alabama law, and when sex offender officer Greg Parnell checked his residence in September he was not there, said Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Crutcher was booked in the Limestone County Jail.
Related Content
- Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register
- Athens police arrest convicted sex offender for violating registration laws
- Albertville police arrest sex offender
- Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend
- Decatur police charge registered sex offender with rape, incest
- Athens police: Man arrested for shooting at girlfriend, violating sex offender registration act
- Update: Registered sex offender free on bond after Limestone County arrest
- Athens police say man violated Alabama sex offender’s registration notification act
- Sex offender back in jail
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
Scroll for more content...