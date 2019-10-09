Athens police arrest sex offender who failed to register

The Athens Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for failure to register as a sex offender.

Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 30, did not register in August as he is required to by Alabama law, and when sex offender officer Greg Parnell checked his residence in September he was not there, said Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Crutcher was booked in the Limestone County Jail.