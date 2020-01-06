Clear
Athens police arrest sex offender for not having identification during traffic stop

James Overton

Police say the suspect violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in the Limestone County Jail after police say he violated the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

James Overton was arrested Sunday after Athens police stopped him on U.S. 72 East for a traffic violation.

According to police, Overton told an officer he lost his identification about 3 weeks ago. They say the officer checked and found out Overton is a convicted sex offender, which means he is required by law to have an identification in his possession.

Overton was booked in the Limestone County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

