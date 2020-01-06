Photo Gallery 1 Images
Athens police arrested a man Sunday for stealing a truck at a Walmart in November 2019.
Police say the suspect, Joshua Montgomery, is accused of stealing a 1997 Toyota truck on Nov. 28, 2019.
Montgomery is charged for theft of property first-degree. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
Related Content
- Athens police arrest man for stealing truck at Walmart
- Man arrested after stealing tools in Athens hotel parking lots, police say
- Huntsville police: Man charged after renting, stealing truck
- Athens police investigating shooting
- Athens Police arrest gas station robbery suspect
- Athens man arrested for indecent exposure
- Police: Athens man arrested after shooting 19-year-old
- Athens police arrest man on sex abuse charges
- Athens police arrest man after dog thwarts suspected break-in
- Athens police: Man who set himself on fire at Walmart has died
Scroll for more content...