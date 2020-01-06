Clear
Athens police arrest man for stealing truck at Walmart

Joshua Montgomery

Police say the suspect stole a truck at a Walmart in November.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 3:42 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police arrested a man Sunday for stealing a truck at a Walmart in November 2019.

Police say the suspect, Joshua Montgomery, is accused of stealing a 1997 Toyota truck on Nov. 28, 2019.

Montgomery is charged for theft of property first-degree. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

