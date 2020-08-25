Athens police arrest man for stealing truck from Huntsville dealership, using forged checks

A man is in jail in Athens for stealing a truck and using forged checks at local businesses.

Police arrested William Allison, 38, on Monday around noon on Highway 31, north of Pryor Street.

The department says Allison was found with a Dodge Ram truck that had been reported stolen from a Huntsville dealership. He’s also accused of using forged checks at local businesses, resulting in more than $5,000 in losses.

Allison is charged with six counts of possession of a forged instrument, one count of receiving stolen property first degree and one count of theft first degree. He’s held in the Limestone County Jail.