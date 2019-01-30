Athens police arrest man for shoplifting at Dollar General, hitting employee

Joshua Allen was arrested by Athens police Tuesday afternoon for robbery in the third degree.

Police say on January 15, Allen went to the Dollar General on east Pryor Street and shoplifted $97.65 in property. They say he left the store pushing a shopping cart without paying for the goods.

A clerk went outside to confront Allen, and police say he shoved the cart at her, hit her in the face and then left the property.

Allen was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.