Athens police arrest man after dog thwarts suspected break-in

The Athens Police Department arrested a man who it says was scared by a dog during a burglary attempt.

Chief Floyd Johnson said his department received a call Sunday morning from a victim in the 400 block of Hoffman Street who said their back door glass was broken and the door was open.

The victim said Christopher Jarrod Leggett had made threats toward them in the past, and Johnson said Leggett was located and told officers he had made a mistake and then got scared and left when the victim’s dog started barking.

Leggett was charged with burglary and taken to the Limestone County Jail.