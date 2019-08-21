Athens police arrest convicted sex offender for violating registration laws

Athens police say a convicted sex offender, Kenneth Newell, 50, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for violating the sex offender registration laws.
Newell was charged with two counts of failure as an adult sex offender to register with law enforcement. According to police, the first count was filed when it was discovered Newell had moved from his registered address in Athens without notifying law enforcement.
Police say at the time of the arrest, Newell was registered with a home address at Mills Trailer Park in Russellville. They say the second count was filed when Newell failed to appear in person before law enforcement every three months to verify his registration information.
Newell is in the Limestone County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
