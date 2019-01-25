Clear
Athens police arrest Madison County man after finding him in stolen car

Athens police have arrested a Madison County man for receiving stolen property.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Chief Floyd R. Johnson of the Athens Police Department said Officer Seth Meadows arrested Charles Russell Turner Jr. Thursday night and charged him with receiving stolen property, second degree.

Meadows stopped Turner for a traffic violation on Elm Street, Johnson said. The vehicle Turner was driving was reported stolen from Madison County on Tuesday, Johnson said.

