Athens police accuse Muscle Shoals man of indecent exposure

Athens police have arrested a Muscle Shoals man and charged him with indecent exposure.
Robert Gene Hill, 30, of Muscle Shoals was arrested Tuesday. Capt. Trevor Harris, Athens Police Department spokesman, said a motorist said the driver of a red Impala exposed his genitals to her when she stopped at a red light at Hwy. 72 and Interstate 65 on Feb. 6.
Harris said the woman was able to get the tag number of the vehicle, which led the department to locate and interview Hill. Hill was released on bond.
