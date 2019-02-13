Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Athens police accuse Muscle Shoals man of indecent exposure

Robert Gene Hill

A motorist said the driver of a red Impala exposed his genitals to her when she stopped at a red light.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Athens police have arrested a Muscle Shoals man and charged him with indecent exposure.

Robert Gene Hill, 30, of Muscle Shoals was arrested Tuesday. Capt. Trevor Harris, Athens Police Department spokesman, said a motorist said the driver of a red Impala exposed his genitals to her when she stopped at a red light at Hwy. 72 and Interstate 65 on Feb. 6.

Harris said the woman was able to get the tag number of the vehicle, which led the department to locate and interview Hill. Hill was released on bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events