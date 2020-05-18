Athens police: Woman with AR-15 pistols in both hands shoots at car with 2 adults, toddler inside

The Athens Police Department has arrested and charged a woman it says fired weapons at an occupied vehicle and at homes – including her own - on Friday night

Kaila King, 22, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle when she was arrested Saturday afternoon. She was also charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card related to an earlier crime.

King was booked at Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail.

The department said it received a call from Athens Limestone Hospital at 5:18 p.m. Friday stating a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had just been admitted to the Emergency Room.

Officers went to the hospital and learned the victim was driving south on Vine Street when the shooting occurred.

The shooting victim said she had an adult female passenger in the front seat and a toddler riding in the back seat of her car on the passenger side.

The victim reported hearing a gunshot shortly after she turned onto Vine Street and soon realized she had been shot.

The victim sped away then found a place to pull over. She swapped seats with the passenger who drove her straight to the ER.

Officers and detectives found shell casings a house in the 300 block of Vine Street. That house is being rented by King, police said.

While patrol officers and detectives were working this scene and collecting evidence, another burst of gunfire erupted about 100 yards away in spite of the heavy police presence. An intoxicated woman was quickly located and detained for what was later determined to be an unrelated incident.

Officers resumed their investigation into the first shooting and located two AR-15 pistols inside King's home. Both of these weapons were loaded with ammunition matching the casings found behind this house, the department said.

King was questioned about the shooting and the weapons found in her residence. Detectives released the scene upon completion of their investigation about 8 p.m. Both AR-15 pistols were taken as evidence.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Athens Police Department received reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Rodgers Street. Officers found a residence with at least 20 bullet holes in it. One of the rounds went completely through the home and exited the back.

Two residents inside the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed. Officers recovered dozens of shell casings and projectiles from the residence and surrounding property during several hours of investigation, police said.

On Saturday, Detective Kelly Fussell conducted a second interview with King regarding the Vine Street shooting.

According to police, King stated she had been in an ongoing dispute with a man and woman. When she saw this couple driving by her house, King admitted grabbing her two AR pistols (accidentally firing one of them inside her home) as she ran out the back door of her home.

She stood at the back corner of the house with a firearm in each hand and waited for them to pass, police said.

King said she did not realize there was another car traveling south in front of her targets. King said she fired both guns into the first car that came into view. Two bullets hit the victim's car.

The first round entered the driver's door and pierced the driver twice. The other bullet struck the back door on the driver's side. It narrowly missed the other adult passenger and toddler.

Several more bullets flew past the victim's car and struck an unoccupied residence on the other side of the road.

This driver's injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Neither the occupants of the car shot on Vine Street nor the occupants in the home shot on Rodgers Street had any involvement in these shootings, police said.

Anyone with information related to these shootings is asked to contact an Athens Police Department detective at 256-233-8700.