Athens police: Sex offender tried fake name to avoid Huntsville, Madison County car theft charges

The Athens Police Department says it has arrested a man suspected in vehicle thefts from Huntsville and Madison County.

A 2005 Infiniti FX35 reported stolen from Huntsville was located on Tuesday in the parking lot of the Bomar Inn on Hwy. 31 South in Athens, according to Capt. Trevor Harris.

Officers Mac McWhorter and Blake Adams found Christopher Pride, 35, in a nearby motel room, but he had no identification. He and a woman with him initially gave officers false names, Harris said.

Police said Pride was indicted for receiving stolen property and flee/attempt to elude law enforcement after being stopped for speeding and running away from the vehicle in February. Police said the 2009 Nissan Maxima Pride abandoned had been reported stolen from a victim in Madison County.

After police confirmed Pride’s identity on Tuesday, he was charged on those two indictments, as well as new charged of receiving stolen property, giving a false name to law enforcement, and violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

The act came into play because registered sex offenders like Pride "always have in his or her possession, a valid driver license or identification card issued by the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency."

The Infiniti was impounded for Huntsville police.

Pride was booked at the Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail.

The woman with Pride, identified as Imani Summers, 24, was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement and booked at the Athens Police Department.