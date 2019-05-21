Athens police: Man who set himself on fire at Walmart has died

On Tuesday, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the man who set himself on fire outside a Walmart on the evening of Thursday, May 16, has died.
Johnson said bystanders told officers the man doused himself with gasoline, ran into the Walmart, came back out into the parking lot and set himself on fire.
Officials said responders found the man outside on the northeast side of the Walmart, and Athens police officers used fire extinguishers from their vehicles to put the fire out.
Police said no bystanders were injured.
